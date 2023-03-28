Formerly stateless children in Sarawak denied ‘K’ on MyKads, claims former rep

SIBU (March 28): Several formerly stateless children in the state who have been granted Malaysian citizenship have however been denied the ‘K’ on their MyKad, claimed Irene Chang.

The former Bukit Assek assemblywoman called on the Sarawak government not to deny the applicants their joy of finally being granted Malaysian citizenship by refusing them the Sarawakian status of `K’ on the identity cards.

Chang claimed to have handled at least 10 such cases since the end of 2021 and that the number is growing.

According to her, many might not be aware that the ‘K’ indicator on their MyKad is important to identify them as Sarawakians, and pointed out that Sabahans have an ‘H’ on their MyKads, while Peninsular Malaysians have no letter indicator.

Although these successful applicants were able to have their MyKad issued by the National Registration Department (JPN), she claimed JPN indicated they were denied the ‘K’ indicator because they could not be recognised as Sarawakians on the grounds that they have no Sarawak connection because their biological parents were unknown.

“Hence, after years of waiting and finally after obtaining their citizenship from Putrajaya, they are now being denied the Sarawakian status by our own state government, in whose hands lies the authority of granting or denying the ‘K’ status,” she said in a statement.

According to her, being denied the status of being a Sarawakian would result in many practical problems as they would officially be recognised as Peninsular Malaysians.

“With our state immigration laws, which disallow non-Sarawakians from staying in the state indefinitely, these persons would need to leave Sarawak every three months to renew their visa to live in Sarawak.

“Besides being hugely inconvenient, this is problematic as a number of these children come from poverty and do not have the sufficient financial means to travel in and out of Sarawak every three months.

“And in order to be gainfully employed in the state in the future, they would need a work permit, which would pose practical inconveniences and difficulties,” she stated.

According to Chang, she had written to the State Secretary on this issue on Aug 20, 2021.

“However, there has been no response. I have also brought this matter up with the Sarawak State AG’s (Attorney General’s) Chambers and the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.

“Again, there has been no positive response even though the honourable minister did assure us that they would look into this. JPN Sibu has also assisted to forward the few applications for the ‘K’ indicator to be inserted into the IC of the applicants to the Sarawak Immigration Department. Similarly, there has been no response so far.”

Chang said the reason provided for the lack of ‘K’ indicator in these children’s MyKads, such as biological parents unknown and Sarawak connection cannot be established, was unreasonable.

She said these children had been abandoned since birth and had no means of locating their biological parents.

Furthermore, she said they were legally adopted and had fulfilled the conditions of Sarawak connection, which is a pre-requisite for a successful adoption of these children by Sarawakians in Sarawak, and the adoptions were registered at district offices.

“So, why is the Sarawak state government still not recognising them as Sarawakians? And why are they still insisting on the criteria of Sarawak connection when this has already been recognised and established by the district office by the granting of a legal adoption in the state?” she questioned.

Chang said lately the Sarawak government, a few ministers and elected reps, have been championing the stateless.

“It is therefore mind-boggling why are they refusing these few of the successful applicants, their status as Sarawakians, by denying them the ‘K’ indicator in their Malaysian identity card,” she stressed.

She said it was also inconceivable how these few successful applicants could transcend from being stateless to being Peninsular Malaysians when they had been living in Sarawak their entire lives because they were previously immobile due to the lack of identification documents.

“Do not short change them what has been granted to them by the Federal government.”