Inaction of Sandakan Water Dept leaves residents high and dry

SANDAKAN (March 28): Sandakan Indian Association president Taren Sunil Manoharan has again expressed disappointment at the poor performance of the Water Department in Sandakan.

“Just one burst pipe at our housing estate and we have no water for days!” he exclaimed.

Taren Sunil was referring to Taman Melrose in Sandakan where he is staying.

He said that it was all the more frustrating to learn that the cause and location of the problem have been identified but all the authorities did was just shut off the water flow to the area leaving residents high and dry for days.

The notice of temporary water shutdown was issued on 28th March to inform of the water cut which had in fact gone into effect on 27th March 10.33am and will continue until such time that repairs are complete.

The notice also clearly stated that the 150mm MSCL burst pipe was at Taman Melrose in front of semi-detached house No. SD16.

“A simple burst pipe has resulted in no immediate action from the local Water Department. Only thing they did was shut the feeder main pipe. So, everyone has no water,” fumed Taren Sunil.

The SIA president said that he made numerous calls to the Water Department’s CareLine but it was useless as no one seemed to have any idea what they were doing.

He also asked the ministers and YBs to act more vigorously in ensuring those entrusted with their relevant duties carry out their work promptly.

“The public is aware that some of our ministers and YBs have been pressing hard for the Water Department to deliver better results. Those who remain silent are probably seldom in Sandakan to experience for themselves how it feels when the taps run dry. I believe the rakyat will know what to do with them at the next election,” said Taren Sunil.

He admitted feeling a measure of relief and hope when Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun recently hinted that there could be a reshuffling of management personnel in the Sabah Water Department.

“Those who do not step forward to tackle the Sabah water problem should step down,” he stressed.

Taren Sunil reminded that the current fasting month is an important time for our Muslim brothers and sisters and they should not be inconvenienced by water shortage when preparing for their daily fast.

“The district water engineers should be more pro-active in solving problems instead of just attending meetings all the time. Take a walk around the areas under your responsibility and see the problems faced by the people,” he insisted.

However, the SIA president said the public must also be fair to the district engineers and all those working in the Water Department. If there are problems beyond their control they should be brave enough to sound them out to the ministers or higher authorities and say what is needed to solve the water problems.

“If the issue is a shortage of funds, they should just say it so that the public will at least know that it is not the fault of the Water Department. Then it is the government’s job to increase the budget for them to do the job. Sabahans have been suffering for far too long with the water crisis. It is time to end the nightmare,” affirmed Taren Sunil.