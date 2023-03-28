KL urged to look after Sabah Border Scouts

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): The Ministry of Defense has been asked to look after the welfare of the Sabah Border Scout (SBS) veterans for their service in defending the country during the Indonesian confrontation.

Keningau Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said many SBS veterans in the interior of Sabah do not have homes. They are occupying government land and do not receive any reward as military retirees.

“SBS veterans should be appreciated and their welfare should be taken care of including their family members,” he said.

Jeffrey, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said this when he participated in the Defense Ministry allocation debate in Parliament on Monday.

In the debate, he asked how much of the RM772.5 million military housing allocation is allocated for military and veteran housing in Sabah.

He further asked for an explanation of how much is allocated to veteran affairs in Sabah out of the total RM118,445,100 allocations for the Department of Veterans Affairs Management of the ministry.

According to Jeffrey, his office has received complaints about housing and dependent issues of veterans and families in Sabah, including SBS retirees who served during the Indonesian Confrontation.

The SBS was established by the British as a security force on the Sabah border during the Indonesia-Malaysia Confrontation from 1962 to 1966.

SBS is a local military force combined with British and Gurkha forces to defend Sabah, Malaysia from Indonesian military attacks.

The establishment of SBS, which resembles Borneo British Scout (BBS), is very significant during the confrontation, especially on the Sabah-Kaltim border (East Kalimantan, Indonesia).

At the beginning of its establishment, SBS as a Malaysian paramilitary force was centered in Keningau and consisted largely of villagers from the Murut tribe.