‘Kuih Bakar Kemboja’, Bruneian ‘nasi katok’ among unique finds at Kuching Ramadan Bazaars

KUCHING (March 28): Some Ramadan Bazaar vendors here are doing their best to introduce street food rarely seen in Kuching on normal days, observed The Borneo Post.

In a survey, The Borneo Post found there were many stalls selling food items such as ‘Kuih Bakar Kemboja’, ‘Tepung Gomak Perak’, ‘Bruneian Nasi Katok’ and ‘Penang Laksa’ among others.

According to some vendors who were interviewed, they are trying their best to introduce these delicacies to Sarawakians while also selling them at an affordable price.

“I am glad my ‘Tepung Gomak’ sells out almost every time so far at the Ramadan Bazaar. This food item is a popular delicacy from Perak,” said Norhazian Sapuan, 34, a vendor at the Penrissen Army Camp Ramadan Bazaar.

As for Lynn Mohsen, 50, who hails from Johor Bahru, she prepares the Kuih Bakar Kemboja and Nasi Ambeng – a Johorian favourite – for breaking fast at the same Ramadan Bazaar.

She said one of the reasons for selling these dishes is because they are affordable for people who want snacks for breaking fast.

“My Kuih Bakar Kemboja, for example, has the smell of cinnamon and is sold at RM3.50 per pack. Each pack contains six pieces,” she said.

Despite being enthusiastic in introducing non-Sarawakian food items at the Ramadan Bazaar, some vendors are also mindful that they need to sell them to suit the locals’ tastebuds as well.

Another vendor, Erna Mardiana Mansor from Penang, is selling the famous Penang Laksa albeit a less-spicy version which she said is ‘tailor-made’ to suit Sarawakians’ taste.

“The original Penang Laksa recipe is actually spicy for Sarawakians. (I found) Sarawakians don’t like it very spicy, so we make a version which is less spicy for them,” she said.

Meanwhile, a visit to the Ramadan Bazaar located near Stadium Negeri also found vendors selling non-Sarawakian delicacies, such as Bruneian Nasi Katok and Kelantan Laksam.

Nasi Katok is one of the national dishes of Brunei Darussalam, while Laksam is a popular street food item in Kelantan.

A vendor selling the Nasi Katok said they sell two versions.

“One comes with fried chicken and costs RM10 while another one comes with one whole fried black pomfret fish at RM20,” they said.

Recently, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg urged Sarawakians to take advantage of Kuching’s Unesco City of Gastronomy recognition to showcase various delicacies and traditional dishes to visitors.

In making this call, Abang Johari also urged Ramadan Bazaar traders to take the opportunity during the fasting month to introduce traditional dishes, especially those from Sarawak, to visitors from outside Malaysia as well.