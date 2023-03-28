Lawas to host Sarawak Nuzul Al-Quran for first time

KUCHING (March 28): The state-level Nuzul Al-Quran will be a special occasion this year as Lawas will host it for the first time.

The event, of which name means ‘Revelation of the Quran’, usually takes place in the middle or towards the end of Ramadan.

According to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the organiser this year could expect to welcome over1,000 people to the celebration, set to take place at Masjid Besar Darul Ma’mur in Lawas this April 7.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, are expected to attend.

“We will also invite guests from Sabah and Brunei.

“The event will commenced with ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast), followed by Maghrib prayer.

“After that, there will be a talk on Nuzul Al-Quran by Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.

“Then, there will be ‘nasyid’ performances,

“After that, we will perform Isya and tarawih prayers,” Awang Tengah told reporter during a press conference, held after chairing a meeting at Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.

Adding on, he said this year’s Nuzul Al-Quran would run for two days.

“Many programmes have been lined up for the event including an exhibition on the Quran, which will showcase a collection of Quran manuscripts.

On April 8, a seminar on ‘The Revelation of Al-Quran’ would take place at Hotel Seri Malaysia Lawas, said Awang Tengah.

Set to host an audience of 500, the session would have two speakers – Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifuddeen Shaikh Mohd Salleh from the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia’s (Ikim) Centre for Science and Environmental Studies, and Dr Sarip Adul from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Themed ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Sarawak – Progressive and Prosperous), this year’s Nuzul Al-Quran is organised by Islamic Affairs Department of Sarawak (Jais).