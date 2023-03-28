Lee encourages Unimas to develop hydrogen energy for transport sector

KUCHING (March 28): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) should develop hydrogen energy to power the transport sector in the future, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this when receiving a courtesy visit from Unimas vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi and delegation at his office in Petra Jaya, today.

“It is encouraged for Unimas, through their experts, to work together with the Sarawak government, especially on the development of renewable energy for a green, safe, and sustainable transportation industry such as hydrogen energy to power the transport sector in the future,” he said.

During the discussion, Mohamad Kadim briefed Lee on the areas of interest that Unimas would like to work on together with the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MoTS).

The discussion focused on the way forward to improve the transportation sector in Sarawak and reduce traffic congestion in major cities and towns.

Among the potential areas for Unimas and MoTS collaboration include urban traffic management, road safety, and research in transportation and logistics.

The meeting also discussed potential research on resolving the water hyacinth vegetation problem for the river transportation system in Sarawak.

Also present during the visit were Unimas deputy vice-chancellor (Innovation and Research) Prof Dr Wan Hashim, and MoTS Land Transport and Logistic Division head Julin Alen.