Lodge Group of Schools celebrates Platinum Jubilee

KUCHING (March 28): Lodge Group of Schools marked its Platinum Jubilee today with a grand soft launching ceremony to celebrate 70 years of being a community school that has prioritises character and academic excellence.

Lodge School Association chairman Allister Hilton Smith said Lodge Group of Schools, which operates Lodge Kindergarten, Lodge Primary School, Lodge Secondary School, and Lodge International School, have come a long way since its inception in 1953 as The Lodge Preparatory School and Kindergarten.

“For Lodge to reach 70 years means that we have very committed teachers in the past and present and as we go on into the future, I believe that we will continue to have the same commitment.

“Without the teachers and students, Lodge Group of Schools would be just a shell.

“So we must always remember that we must have a goal and the schools’ goal is to make sure that when our students leave Lodge School, they leave with good memories, knowledge and confidence,” he said at the ceremony held at Lodge National School Hall here.

Smith also reminded the students to remember the school motto as a source of motivation.

“Our school motto is ‘Learn, Persevere and Succeed’ and it is important that at the end of the day, we must not give up when faced with challenges.

“We must persevere because when you put your mind to it, you can achieve great things,” he said.

Earlier, Lodge Group of Schools director Su Hiong Ai said the platinum jubilee celebration served as a reminder to all teachers and staff of their responsibility to continue the journey of making Lodge great for the sake of all the students.

“It is a time for us to step back and reflect on Lodge’s history and achievement as all these will create an understanding of who we are and reflect on how it has helped in shaping the lives of many generations of students for the past 70 years and how it will continue to mould and impact many more in years to come,” he said.

He said multiple activities would be held to celebrate the joyous occasion throughout the year including the Go Green Project in April, Science and Mathematics Quizzes and Exhibition in May, Food Fiesta in June, Go Bald and A Day of Love in July, Blood Donation Drive and English and Malay Debate competitions in August, Lodge Jogathon in September, and an anniversary dinner in November.

He also said the first activity that set into place the commencement of the platinum jubilee was the 70th anniversary logo design competition held in October last year as well as the trooping of the Ceremonial Flag of Lodge’s 70th anniversary yesterday.

Smith handed over prizes to winners of the Logo Design competition which saw Jayden Tan Hao Ren from Lodge National Primary and his mother Choo Chiew Sia taking first place while Irrene Livina Pangestu and Ann Wong En Hui from Lodge International School won second and third place respectively.

There were also two consolation prizes which went to Charmaine Yong Yuen Yii of Lodge National Secondary and Jennifer Pangestu from Lodge International School.

Lodge School Alumni Association president Alwyn Poh, Lodge National Primary and Kindergarten principal Prisca Chambers, Lodge National Secondary principal Yunus Apok, and Lodge International School principal Markus Gatuman were also present at the event.