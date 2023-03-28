Maintain product quality, uphold cleanliness, Ramadan traders reminded

SIBU (March 28): It is of utmost importance for Ramadan traders to maintain the quality of their products and uphold high level of cleanliness in operating their stalls throughout the fasting months.

In highlighting this, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh called upon all traders to make these aspects their main rule in running their operation.

“The traders must be steadfast in maintaining the quality of their products and upholding high level of cleanliness, if they wanted the business to progress and be frequented by customers regularly.

“As we already know, the Ramadan bazaars are not only visited by the Muslims, as they also attract other communities such as the Ibans, the Chinese, and the Bidayuhs.

“I also call upon the traders to uphold the spirit of healthy competition among themselves. We want everyone to benefit and prosper,” Len Talif, who is Kuala Rajang assemblyman, told reporters when met after he visited the ‘PosaRaya Bazaar’ at Downtown Taman Selera (DTTS) Kampung Seberang, in Sarikei yesterday.

During his round, he handed over aprons to the traders there.

According to Len Talif, there are three major Ramadan bazaar currently operating in Sarikei District, involving more than 300 stalls.

“Based on the information received from the traders at Pasar Sentral Sarikei Bazaar, PosaRaya Bazaar and MARA Bazaar, the response from the local communities since opening day has been very satisfactory.

“Currently, our side will discuss with community leaders and councillors to find and prepare a suitable site to be used as the main centre of the bazaar in the future,” he said.

Moreover, Len Talif called upon Sarikei District Council and Sarikei Health Office to run daily monitoring over the Ramadan bazaars.