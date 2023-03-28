Man fined RM2,000 for having 0.22g ketamine in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (March 28): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday fined a man to RM2,000 in default three months’ jail for having 0.22g ketamine in his possession.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Mohd Nazry Razali, 24, on his own guilty plea.

He was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or up to five years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Nazry committed the offence at the parking lot at the old DUN complex in Petra Jaya here at 11.30pm on Dec 26, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the police arrested Nazry for suspected involvement in drug-related activity.

During an inspection, the police found a small plastic packet containing a white powder suspected to be ketamine, in his sling bag.

A chemist report dated Jan 25, 2023, confirmed that the packet contained 0.22g ketamine.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Nazry was unrepresented by legal counsel.