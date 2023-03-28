Man in Kuching fined for unlawful possession of RM2,083 in bank account

KUCHING (March 28): A man was fined RM2,000 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for unlawfully possessing RM2,083 in his bank account.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Abdul Fareezal Rajesh, 28, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section carries a three-month jail term or a fine of RM500 upon conviction.

Fareezal committed the offence at a bank at Jalan Satok here at 3.25pm on Nov 10, 2022.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant said she was browsing an online application when she received an email to press an m2u@maybank.com.my (m2u) link purportedly to update the system.

After providing information in the application, the complainant found that money in her account had been deducted and transferred to several unknown accounts, without her permission.

One of the bank accounts was registered under Abdul Fareezal’s name, with RM2,083 transferred into it.

The complainant then lodged a police report, which led to Fareezal’s arrest on March 27.

It is understood that he had rented out his bank account to someone else.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Fareezal was unrepresented by legal counsel.