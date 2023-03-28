Minister: MOUs on technology-related investment expected to be signed during PM Anwar’s visit to China

SHAH ALAM (March 28): Several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on investment are expected to be signed with China’s technology-related companies during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to China starting tomorrow until April 1.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, who will be on the trip, said he hopes to meet his counterpart to discuss matters such as electric vehicles, space technology, and investment.

“We hope this visit will result in cooperation to upgrade investments in technology, many Chinese investors are keen to invest in Malaysia at different levels, some are at the beginning stage, some at the end stage,” he told a media conference after officiating the new Subplace office.

He said discussions with the Chinese tech companies will also involve the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (Mida).

Meanwhile, on the appeal by Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lynas) to drop licensing conditions for some of its operations, Chang said the appeal will be heard at the end of April.

Previously the Atomic Energy Licensing Board rejected Lynas’ appeal to drop four licensing conditions related to water leach purification after July 2023, cracking and leaching activities at the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant, and the importation of lanthanide concentrates from Australia.

“In February, the government made a decision to extend Lynas’ operations but maintain the four conditions, and it had 30 days to make an appeal which has been sent.

“I will chair the appeal hearing session and a decision will be made after that, but there is no deadline to it,” he said. — Bernama