SESB: Nine-hour electricity supply disruption caused by damaged cable

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): The nine-hour electricity supply disruption at the Tebobon, Sepanggar and Menggatal areas on March 26 night was caused by a damaged underground cable owned by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Idris Mohd Noor said following an analysis by SESB’s technical team, it was found that there was damage to the underground cable which was suspected to be caused by the expansion of the road in the area.

“Cables owned by SESB are suspected to be compressed as a result of road expansion works,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Idris added SESB is now in the process of upgrading the electricity distribution system from the Menggatal Main Distribution Substation to increase reliability and speed up supply restoration works in the area.

Power failure has been frequent in the area since the road upgrade construction started from Tebobon all the way to Telipok.

Electricity supply to the area was cut off from around 9pm on March 26 and only restored by 6am the next day.