Parliament votes through Anwar’s Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill 2023 via a majority voice vote, sending it through to the Dewan Negara.

The vote was called by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau after Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan tabled the Bill for Budget 2023 for the third and final reading.

Lau then announced the Bill’s passage after a clear voice majority was heard in the Lower House.

The Bill passed the policy stage on March 9 and was approved at the committee stage today, both based on a voice vote, without resistance.

Budget 2023 will allocate a total of RM388.1 billion, with RM289.1 billion for operating expenses, and RM99 billion for development spending, including RM2 billion for contingencies.

The previous Ismail Sabri administration had tabled its Budget 2023 on October 7, but it was never approved as Parliament was dissolved three days later.

This forced Anwar’s government to table a fresh one soon after coming to power in the 15th general election.

On December 20 last year, Anwar tabled a “mini-budget” through the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure Entering Account) Bill 2022 to give the government RM107.72 billion and ensure no services were disrupted until Budget 2023 was passed.

It covered, among other things, the payment of civil servants’ salaries, utilities, scholarships, welfare assistance as well as education and health services, in addition to allocations to ensure ongoing projects continue. — Malay Mail