PM confirms govt lawmakers under investigation, AGC to decide on charges

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that there are ongoing investigations by enforcement agencies against government lawmakers.

He did not name anyone or elaborate on the types of investigations, saying only that it was not only Opposition lawmakers who were under scrutiny.

“I do not know specifically, but I have been informed there are investigations involving those in the Opposition and government bloc.

“I do not know their positions. I only asked the authorities, who confirmed that there were investigations.

“Whether prosecution will be made or not, is up to the authorities, the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar was responding to Rantau Panjang MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff from Perikatan Nasional Opposition who wanted to know if government lawmakers were being investigated for anything so that there can be no dispute about selective prosecution.

The Opposition MP also asked if there will be any scrutiny into the political funds of government parties, just like how Bersatu’s finances are being investigated following allegations of corruption in the run-up to last year’s general election.

Anwar said he is open to investigations into the funds of his own party, PKR.

“But we have to understand the law, it allows donations to political parties.

“From a legal point of view, there are no contradictions for anyone to donate to a political party.

“But what was linked in the previous prosecution is a question of interest or the element of corruption because those who obtained the contracts provided funds to themselves, their companies or parties associated with them,” he said. — Malay Mail