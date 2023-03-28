PM: Govt mulling independent investigation body for misconduct claims involving enforcement agencies

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is currently examining the possibility of an independent body being established to investigate cases or complaints of misconduct involving national enforcement agencies.

During Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQ) in Parliament today, Anwar said that the initiative by the government to form an independent body would be an alternative to the internal investigation committee that is currently used to probe allegations of malpractice, especially when high-ranking officers are involved.

“I have asked the attorney general (AG) to review the initial recommendation to have a mechanism (to investigate) all enforcement agencies.

“If there are charges against a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer, an Immigration Department officer, Custom Department officer, or member of the police force, there will be an independent body in the form of a commission — that has yet to be decided — but the AGC has been instructed (to consider) this recommendation to avoid these enforcement agencies having to investigate themselves and another independent body that will be tasked with it,” he told Parliament today.

Anwar was responding to Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo’s question on what steps are being taken by the government to ensure that any investigations involving officers from enforcement agencies are conducted without internal interference. — Malay Mail

