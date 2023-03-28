Proposal to place MACC under Parliament among issues to be raised in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 28): The question on the government’s readiness to implement the recommendation by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be placed under the purview of Parliament is among issues to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) in a question to the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

Meanwhile, during the Questions for Oral Answer session, Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s strategies and solutions to address the rising costs of performing the haj and umrah.

Also in the list is a question from Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister regarding the actions that have been taken to create more competition in industries associated with cartels or monopolies such as cement, chicken, eggs, sugar and others.

In addition, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) is expected to pose a question to the Prime Minister on the amount spent on flood rescue operations, financial assistance given to victims and other expenses during flood events in 2022.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level. — Bernama