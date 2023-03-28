Rep: Sg Asap longhouse block destroyed by fire in January to be rebuilt

BELAGA (March 28): Block F of Uma Baha Apau Koyan in Sungai Asap, Belaga, which was destroyed by fire in January, will be rebuilt, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

He said the time has come for the longhouse to be rebuilt since they have the funds collected by the Block F Disaster Management Committee and Uma Baha village security and development committee to begin with the first phase.

“The first phase of reconstruction includes erecting pillars, the main structural frame, and also installing the roof,” he said during the blessing prayers for the reconstruction project yesterday.

Chukpai said although the funds were insufficient to fully complete Block F’s reconstruction, at least the first step had been successfully taken while awaiting additional assistance and donations.

He hoped the reconstruction project would go smoothly without any obstacles.

“At least, the construction of the first phase of the block has already started, and the next step is the process of completing the rooms and other components in the longhouse,” he added.