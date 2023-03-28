SCIENCE by Sarawak Energy 5.0 showcases projects by students from 16 schools

KUCHING (March 28): The fifth edition of ‘Sarawak Community Innovation and Engineering Convention (SCIENCE) By Sarawak Energy, which took place at The Spring Shopping Mall here on Sunday, gathered a total of 160 students.

It was informed that the young participants represented 16 schools from five Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Communities across Kuching, Padawan and Serian areas.

The annual state science fair, organised by The Learning Curve and sponsored by Sarawak EnergyBhd (SEB), showcased the participating students’ exciting and informative projects such as waste reduction strategies, ‘upcycling’ ideas and sustainable energy solutions.

Themed ‘Circular Economy and Zero Waste’, this year’s event aimed to raise awareness of and promote innovation in sustainable waste management and resource conservation.

SJKC Chung Hua Batu 4 1/2, SJKC Chung Hua Batu 10, and SJKC Chung Hua No 4 came out tops in the Primary School Category, while St Joseph’s Private School emerged winner of the Secondary School Category.

This time, SCIENCE by Sarawak Energy introduced a number of new awards: ‘Best Group Presentation’, which was won by SK St Teresa; ‘Best Individual Presenter’ (Solomon Goh Kian Ping of SJKC Chung Hua No 4); ‘Best Newcomer’ (SJKC Chung Hua Batu 35); ‘Crowd Favourite’ (SJKC Stampin); and ‘Most Creative Recipe Machine Award’, given to Sharon Ling and Olivia Liu of Lodge International School.

In her remarks, SEB corporate communications general manager Peing Tajang said the corporation was proud to be part of this inspiring event that showcased the creativity, talent and commitment of Sarawak’s future generation towards building a sustainable future.

“At Sarawak Energy, we are fully committed to supporting science education and promoting green energy solutions that align with our vision of powering the future of Sarawak sustainably,” she said.

SCIENCE by Sarawak Energy has become a highly anticipated event in Sarawak’s science education calendar since its inception in 2018. It aims to nurture a culture of innovation and scientific inquiry among the young people, and also promote scientific literacy and awareness in the community.

The event’s success owes much to the dedicated efforts and the enthusiastic participation of the students, the teachers, and the parents involved.

For more information, about SCIENCE by Sarawak Energy and The Learning Curve, visit their websites.