SGH staff still required to mask up, says deputy director

KUCHING (March 28): All staff members of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) are still required to wear face mask as a protective measure despite the country not making it mandatory post-pandemic, said Dr Hayati Jaafar.

The SGH said all the staffers of the hospital are also expected to practise high standard of hygiene.

“The use of face mask is still required in the hospital areas. Besides, we also expect our staff to continue being hygienic,” she said when met by reporters after launching the Meditel SGH Ramadan Bazaar within the SGH compound here yesterday.

Dr Hayati said the hospital would not want to see patients leaving their wards to buy food or drinks at the Ramadan bazaar as their family members and visitors could do so on their behalf.

On the Meditel SGH Ramadan Bazaar, she said this marked the second year the festive event was held within the vicinity of the hospital.

“The Ramadan bazaar is for the convenience of our SGH staff, be they Muslims or non-Muslims. It is for them to purchase food at the stalls set up nearby them, within the hospital itself.

“This is the second time we are having it. The first Ramadan bazaar was held last year,” she said.

Dr Hayati said those from outside the SGH who are interested in running a stall or two at the Ramadan bazaar could consider joining them.

She added that this year’s Ramadan bazaar at the SGH is a collaboration between SGH Workers Association and Meditel.

It is learnt that a total of 44 stalls are offering a wide variety of food as well as clothing at the Meditel SGH Ramadan Bazaar.

The bazaar, from 1pm to 8pm daily, will run until April 21.