STIDC donates RM100,000 to 1,150 Tanjung Manis villagers

KUCHING (March 28): The Sarawak Timber Industries Development Corporation (STIDC) and its subsidiaries have donated a total of RM100,000 to residents in several villages in Tanjung Manis.

The donation, in conjunction with Ramadan, was channeled directly to the Kuala Rajang Welfare Bureau for the purpose of coordination and distribution to asnaf, senior citizens, single mothers or widows, orphans and people with disabilities.

Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh said the donation is part of STIDC’s annual corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He added the donation is to lighten their burden and to build a rapport with Tanjung Manis folk.

“Some 1,150 people will receive the Ramadan goodies. STIDC has been doing this kind of CSR since 2001, and hopefully it will continue in the future,

“Aside from this, STIDC and its subsidiaries will also be giving away donations to some associations and non-government organisations, which will be announced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan,” the Kuala Rajang assemblyman said in a press conference at his office at Wisma Sumber Alam here today.

Also present were STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet and Pusaka Capital chief operation officer Mohamad Nor Topek Julaihi.