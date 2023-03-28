STU: STPM still relevant, abolishing it would be detrimental

SIBU (March 28): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) believes that the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) is still relevant and should be continued.

STU president Kullin Djayang said abolishing the qualification would be detrimental.

He opined STPM is more relevant because the same examination is carried out simultaneous throughout the country.

He was reacting to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek saying there is no need to abolish Form 6 and STPM when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal address in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

She had said that Form 6, including STPM, offered by the Ministry of Education (MoE) was governed by the Education Act 1996 and was assured of its existence and continuation.

“As a teacher, I agree with the Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, that STPM has to be continued,” said Kullin.

“This is because STPM is recognised by IPTA (public institutions of higher learning), IPTS (private institutions of higher learning), and internationally such as GCE (General Certificate of Education) Advanced Level in the UK.

“In addition, the student’s answers are checked by a special reviewer from a school different from the candidate’s school, compared to if the exam is checked by the lecturer or teacher himself,” he said.

According to him, there is no doubt that teachers have extensive experience in ensuring excellent student results for STPM.

As such, STPM students have more opportunities to continue their studies in the country or abroad, he stated.

Kullin said as STPM only takes three semesters, it is one of the shortest paths for students to continue their studies at tertiary level.

He pointed out as STPM is based in government-funded schools, it allows all students, including from B40 families, to obtain the qualification.

“For matriculation, it will definitely require a large expenditure and many students will not be able to afford, and indirectly they will drop out in their pursuit of higher education,” he opined.

“Maybe, a few suggestions to MoE, if the subjects offered in STPM are less relevant to the times or less marketable, then the ministry can suggest other subjects that are needed for the development of national education and perhaps, also to help more quality STPM holders to be in IPT (tertiary institutions) in the country or abroad.

“All this is more reasonable than abolishing STPM. To be honest, to me, the abolition of STPM is a very detrimental thing and it is certainly not appropriate for now,” he stressed.

In the debate session on the motion of thanks for the Royal address, Senator Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai had proposed that the government abolish STPM and replace it with the matriculation programme.