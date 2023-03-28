S’wak police chief: Ramadan no reason for lower police enforcement

KUCHING (March 28): The Ramadan fasting month is no reason for the police to reduce its enforcement activities, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

He said the police will continue their duties in preventing crime and ensuring public safety.

“The fasting month is not a reason for us to reduce our enforcement tasks – we will continue to prevent crime and ensure safety.

“Our road patrols will also continue throughout the fasting month and during Hari Raya, and we are still waiting for the total strength (of manpower) to be mobilised during the festive season,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Iftar (breaking of fast) ceremony at Masjid Al-Mujahidin, Tabuan Jaya Police Housing Complex here on Tuesday.

Mohd Azman added that hotspots have been identified similar to what was implemented during Ops Selamat during this year’s Chinese New Year celebration.

He also called on the public to remain vigilant and careful, especially during the end of the month when withdrawing money from the bank to shop for goods to celebrate Hari Raya.

“Motorists should also be careful when driving back to their respective villages, and they should obey the rules and regulations of road safety,” he said.

The ceremony today was organised by the Kuching district police headquarters.

The event also saw the presentation of certificates to 10 officers and personnel who showed exemplary progress in their services, as they had managed to foil six crime syndicates in the Kuching district.

Mohd Azman also presented contributions to 10 children of police personnel as well as to six widowers.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah was also present.