Three jailed, fined for lending MyKads to others

TAWAU (March 28): Three individuals were jailed and fined separately in the Magistrate’s Court, here on Tuesday, for lending their MyKad to others and failing to produce the identification document to the authorities last Friday.

The accused Abdul Habil Mobin, 58, and Fatimah Hasan, 50, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu after the charges were read out to them and the duo were sentenced to two months in prison and fined RM2,500 in default, two months’ jail.

Meanwhile, Durinah Suaib, 36, was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail after pleading guilty to the offence before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Mohd Yunus.

Based on the charge sheets, the offences were committed on March 24, at 4 pm, at the Tawau Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), National Registration Department (NRD) for failing to carry an identity card at all times.

They were charged under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amended 2007) punishable under the same Regulations which is imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both.

According to the facts of the case, Abdul Habil, Fatimah and Durinah were arrested after their residence in Kampung Air, in Semporna was raided in Ops Lancar by a team of NRD officers between 10 am and 10.30 am last Friday.

When they failed to present any identity documents, an investigation found that the accused were Malaysian citizens and admitted to lending the MyKads to other people.

Previously, Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi was reported to have said that seven MyKad holders were detained at various locations following the arrest of eight illegal Filipino immigrants at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 last Thursday.

All the immigrants were using identity cards belonging to other people during inspection before a flight from Tawau to Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama