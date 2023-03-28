Two Sabah departments to improve food safety

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): The State Health Department will be working with the State Veterinary Services Department to improve food safety.

State health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said both departments had a meeting to discuss ways to improve the surveillance system on food safety in the state.

“We have a team to look after the food quality and safety where they will do random sampling including on chicken and meat, as well as to test on food containing for example Salmonella species that can cause sickness. This will be done on a routine basis,” she said during an inspection at the Lintasan Deasoka Bazaar Ramadan near Kota Kinabalu City Hall here on Tuesday.

Rose Nani said the meeting with the Veterinary Services Department was to strengthen their surveillance system on food safety, especially during the Ramadan period.

She said the random samplings will be handed to the laboratory to check on possible contamination.

Rose Nani was responding to a viral post on public concerns over the barbecued chicken wings which appeared to be overly colored.

She however said so far they have yet to obtain any result.

Meanwhile, when asked about the water disruption in several districts, she said such a situation might affect the cleanliness of food at bazaars.

“It will affect food handlers as they will be limited to how frequently they can wash their hands, plates and utensils,” she said.

Since Ramadan began, the State Health Department has inspected 277 food premises in Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Tawau, Kudat and Sandakan.

The department has so far issued 21 notices under Section 32B of Food Act 1983 to those who failed to follow regulations on food safety handling.

Rose Nani urged members of the public who wish to make any complaints on food safety and hygiene to contact the department’s hotline at 019-860 2929 or visit their website or scan the QR code during the Bazaar Ramadan period.