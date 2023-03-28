Wee: Water tanks to be provided at 8th Mile Hokkien Cemetery for Qing Ming Festival

KUCHING (March 28): Water tanks will be provided at the 8th Mile Hokkien Cemetery here during the Qing Ming Festival period.

The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) in a statement said this was because of the lack of water resources in certain areas of the cemetery.

“Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has acknowledged the difficulty in sourcing water in certain areas of the 8th Mile Hokkien Cemetery during the Qing Ming Festival period after receiving some feedback from the public visiting the tombs of their ancestors.

“After a discussion with Kuching Hokkien Association secretary general Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang, Dato Wee has requested from the Kuching Water Board (KWB) to provide water tanks for the community during the festival period,” it said.

The council said this initiative is part of the KWB’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project for the community.

“Dato Wee would like to extend his sincere gratitude to KWB for their support and contribution towards the Chinese community during this Qing Ming Festival, which is a significant tradition in Sarawak that reflects the respect and harmony among different religions and traditions.

“This is a unique practice found only in Sarawak.

”We appreciate and respect the values of each other’s traditions and hope that this gesture of goodwill will further strengthen the harmony and unity within our community,” it said.