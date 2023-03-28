Woman claims trial to committing mischief by damaging former Padungan rep’s luxury car

KUCHING (March 28): A 40-year-old woman claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of committing mischief by using a piece of wood to smash a luxury car belonging to former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei.

Khiew Sin Kian pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who released her on RM2,000 cash bail and one local surety.

Syarifah Fatimah also fixed case management on May 9, 2023.

Khiew was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of between one and five years, or with a fine, or both, upon conviction.

She allegedly committed the offence at a house at Mile 5, Jalan Semeba here around 12.50am on Feb 17, 2023.

The loss experienced by Wong due to the damage amounted to RM13,624.40.

It is understood that Khiew and Wong are acquaintances and there was allegedly a dispute between them prior to the incident.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Khiew was unrepresented by legal counsel.