Women’s Ministry to enforce Anti-Sexual Harassment Act in phases starting from today

PUTRAJAYA (March 28): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will enforce the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840) in phases starting today.

It involves Section 1 — short title and commencement; Section 2 — interpretation; Section 24 — administrator; Section 25 — functions and powers of administrator; and Section 26 — power to make regulations.

In a statement today, the ministry said the enforcement of Act 840 involves the definition of sexual harassment, elements of awareness and prevention of sexual harassment in the community.

“It takes into account the importance of educating the people and increasing their understanding and awareness of the seriousness of issues involving sexual harassment before this act is fully enforced,” it said.

KPWKM said that Act 840 reflected the government’s concern and serious commitment to addressing and eliminating gender-based discrimination, especially sexual harassment.

“When the understanding and awareness of sexual harassment and its effects on the victims can be enhanced in the community, it directly helps towards providing a safe environment.

“This is to empower people in the economic, social and political spheres, in addition to ensuring that they are not marginalised in the country’s development to achieve the Malaysia Madani aspirations,” the statement read.

Act 840 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 20, 2022 and subsequently in the Dewan Negara on August 11, 2022.

It was gazetted as a new law on October 18 last year after receiving royal assent from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama