17-year-old boy found dead in family home in Bau

KUCHING (March 29): A teenager was found dead at his family’s house in Bau, near here early today.

It is understood that family members discovered the 17-year-old boy unresponsive around 5am, and they immediately made an emergency call requesting for medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and carried out an examination, which confirmed the victim had died.

The body was then sent to Bau Hospital for post-mortem.

When contacted by Utusan Borneo, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the case is under investigation, but did not provide further information.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or emailing sam@befrienders.org.my.

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.