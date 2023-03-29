Abd Karim: Kabbadi and Silambam not contested in 2024 Sukma

KUCHING (March 29): There is no plan by the Sarawak Sukma Organising Committee to add kabbadi and silambam to the roster of sports included in the coming Sukma XXI that Sarawak will be hosting next year.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak will offer 32 sports in the 21st edition of Sukan Malaysia (Sukma).

“We will stick to the decision reached by the Sukma Supreme Council at a meeting earlier this month, that is, to organise 28 compulsory sports and four optional sports.

“We (myself), the Minister of Youth and Sports Sabah and exco members of all the states had reached a consensus on this,” he told reporters in a press conference on the hosting of Asian Association for Sport management Conference, at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya today.

This was in response to a question raised by many netizens who had suggested that Sarawak as the host for the next Sukma could also offer kabbadi and silambam.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Kuching will be set up soon following the New Zealand model.

“We believe that to excel in sports, we cannot put aside the high performance centres where the athletes are being looked into, from every aspect such as body weight and all those sports science related training, supplements and guidance by sports scientists.

“The HPC in Kuching is in our plan and Premier Sarawak and the State cabinet is very supportive of it,” added Abdul Karim.