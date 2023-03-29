Ayob Khan set to take over as Bukit Aman’s CID director next month

KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): Federal Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has been appointed the federal police’s Criminal Investigations Department director with effect from next month onwards.

In announcing the senior policeman’s transfer, the police said yesterday Ayob Khan’s tenure would be effective April 16.

Ayob Khan is set to replace incumbent CID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan who is set to retire on the same day.

The announcement was undersigned by police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin.

Ayob Khan was previously appointed as the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director in December 2021.

Before that, he was appointed as Johor police chief in March 2020.

Just prior to that appointment, he received a death threat believed to be from three Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members, which was dismissed by then Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as just borne out of anger.

Ayob Khan was previously the Special Branch Counter-Terrorism (E8) principal assistant director. During his tenure, he saw much success in crippling the domestic activities of Islamic State militants and other terrorists. – Malay Mail