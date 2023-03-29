Bukit Assek rep: Pollution caused by construction sites affecting Sibu folk’s quality of life

SIBU (March 29): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has urged the local authorities here to ensure that contractors abide by the procedures and standard operating procedure (SOP) set when working at the construction sites.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Chieng disclosed that he received many complaints on the pollution caused by the construction sites, including the one at Bukit Penyau, that caused the nearby residents’ quality of life to be affected.

According to him, the areas involved would be dusty during hot days while the roads would be muddy during rainy days.

“The residents have a right to stay there and they do not even dare to dry their clothes outside or even allow their children to play outside due to the dusty and sandy air,” he said.

He said according to the rules, a pond and water sprays must be installed at the construction site to clean up the truck wheels before they go out to the road.

“Unfortunately, the contractors do not do that. I think we need to call for a dialogue and brief the contractors what they need to do, what are the procedures they need to follow and give them time to install what is necessary,” he added.

He said he has sent feedback to the local authorities and action has been taken, but the issue has yet to be resolved.

“I hope the local authorities and the relevant agencies could take this seriously. It is time for us to improve the condition of the construction site.

“Do not create nuisance for the local residents. By nuisance, I mean the sand, the dust and the muddy road,” he pointed out, adding that would be unfair to the residents staying nearby.

He also believed that the enforcement has to be sent in to monitor the construction sites whether for the housing development or for the commercial areas.