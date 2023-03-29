Chef in Kuching fined RM5,000 for possessing cannabis

KUCHING (March 29): A 31-year-old chef was fined RM5,000 in default eight months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 18.79g of cannabis.

Azwan Ahmad made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge framed under Section 6 of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 6 of the same Act, was read to him.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM20,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at an eatery in Lorong Metrocity Boulevard 3 in Petra Jaya here around 9.50pm on Jan 6, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police arrested Azwan after he was suspected to be involved in a drug-related activity.

When an inspection was conducted on him, he handed over to the police two transparent plastic packets containing dried leaves from the pocket of his cooking apron.

A chemist report conducted on the case items on Feb 7, this year confirmed that the dried leaves were cannabis weighing 18.79g.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Azwan was unrepresented by a legal counsel.