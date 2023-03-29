Chinese zoologists aim to promote Sarawak as must-visit destination

KUCHING (March 29): Zoologists from China’s Institute of Zoology view Sarawak, also known as the ‘Land of the Hornbills’, as having great value in global ecotourism.

Chen Rui, one of the four-member team of zoologists from the institute, said the team aimed to promote Sarawak as one of the must-visit ecotourism destinations to the Chinese market.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in preference of choosing a holiday destination as the Chinese tourists now prefer ecotourism activities, instead of visiting cities with high-rise buildings,” Chen told reporters when met at Sarawak Tourism Board’s office here today.

Chen, who is also the general-director of the Paleo Diary Eco-Scientist Club, said he and his team have been in the state since March 22 to study the local wildlife ecosystem and their natural habitat.

In choosing Borneo Island for their subject matter as being one of the largest rainforests in the world, Chen pointed out that the Mandarin-speaking population in Sarawak is also a plus factor that offers familiarity to the Chinese tourists.

“Besides, we have engaged in a partnership with AirAsia airline to bring in tourists from China to Sarawak starting July 16.

“Each group will comprise about 10 families with 20 individuals and a scientist will be assigned to lead the tour in the state,” he said.

“We hope the children and their parents can better understand Sarawak’s natural ecosystem, as well as the unique animals found here such as the orangutans, the proboscis monkeys and flying squirrels,” he added.

Chen, however, remarked that the ecotourism in Sarawak seemed to be at a progressing state still, to which he opined that further development is required to boost its potential.

More promotional activities and campaigns need to be carried out to highlight the hidden ecological beauty of Sarawak, he stressed.

During the team’s stay in Kuching, they had also visited the Borneo Cultures Museum – the second-largest museum in Southeast Asia.

“To be honest, I was surprised at the world-class exhibits at the museum and many of the visual effects and presentations are produced from industry-leading technologies. It’s truly a museum of international standard,” said Chen, who is an advisor to many museums in China.

The other places they had visited were Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Matang Wildlife Centre, Kubah National Park, Gunung Gading National Park, Bako National Park, Satang Island and the pitcher plant garden at Padawan.

The four-team member that includes Liu Ye, the zoologist cum curator of insects at the National Museum of Zoology; Lin Guangye as an ecological photographer; and Su Qiafan, a botanist from the Institute of Botany at the Academy of Science will be leaving for Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (March 30).