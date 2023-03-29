CM: State Govt committed to bring development for all

PUTATAN (Mar 29): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led State Government is committed to bring prosperity for all the people in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“The government that I lead today is working very hard to bring progress and development to the state and the people,” he said.

Speaking at the breaking of fast and presentation of contributions to single mothers and the needy at Masjid Jamek here on Wednesday, he reiterated the importance for all, especially Muslims, to take the opportunity to strengthen relations during the month of Ramadan.

He reminded that disunity and rifts among the people will only hinder progress and stunt developments that have been planned by the government.

Later, Hajiji accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister III and Works Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Ariffin Arif and Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari presented the contributions before the breaking of fast.

Also present were Muis president Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Yahya Hussin and Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.