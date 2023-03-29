Dog’s incessant barking alerts owner to two-metre long python in Miri

MIRI (March 29) A man had his dog to thank after its incessant barking alerted him to the presence of a two-metre long python in the compound of his house at Kampung Cina Lutong here last night.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said a call came in from the 27-year-old at 11.46pm requesting for assistance to capture the snake.

A team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon the arrival of APM personnel at the house at 12.09am, the owned informed the team that he spotted the python while checking around his house after hearing his dog barking non-stop,” said the statement.

Following a check by APM personnel, the python was found to have slithered into the backyard.

The reptile, which was the size of a child’s hand, was captured without incident.

The operation concluded at 12.20am.