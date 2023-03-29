Dr Abd Rahman: Only speakers approved by Jais can deliver talks in Sarawak’s mosques, suraus

KUCHING (March 29): Any party without accreditation from the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (Jais) is prohibited from delivering religious talks in mosques and suraus in the state, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, who is also in charge of Islamic affairs, said the decision was made by the state government to avoid any influence that could cause division among the various races in Sarawak.

He thus reminded the management of all mosques and suraus in the state to ensure only Jais-accredited speakers are invited to deliver religious talks.

“It is important for us to ensure that all speakers have a complete background in the field of Islam to convey information to Muslims in Sarawak.

“Hence, any speaker who wants to conduct religious talks in Sarawak needs to be accredited by Jais,” he said in his speech during an event held at the Islamic Complex Hall, here today.

He added that previously, there were some speakers who gave religious talks in Sarawak despite not being accredited to do so even in other parts of the country.

“This happened a few years ago but now the situation is different due to the requirements imposed by the state.”

Dr Abdul Rahman said those wishing to deliver religious talks in Sarawak must therefore get in touch with Jais first.

Earlier this month, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah stressed that the need for Islamic preachers to obtain accreditation to deliver sermons in Selangor was not to prevent or make it difficult for them to do so, rather it was a preventive measure to fulfil the objectives of Syariah in relation to preserving Islam.

His Majesty said accreditation can only be granted to those who have extensive knowledge of Islam to allow them to teach or hold religious talks in mosques or suraus throughout the state.