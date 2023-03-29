Former Padungan rep Wong claims trial to disorderly public conduct

KUCHING (March 29): Former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to disorderly conduct in public.

Wong, 42, who is a lawyer, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar after the charge under Section 28 of Sarawak Minor Offences Ordinance 1957 was read to him.

The Section provides for a jail term of 14 days and RM1,000 fine, upon conviction.

The court released him on RM1,000 cash bail with one local surety and fixed May 10, this year, for case management.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Wong represented himself.

Wong was alleged to have honked his car horn to disrupt a female acquaintance at a house compound in Mile 5, Jalan Semeba at around 11.57pm on Feb 16, this year.

It is understood that Wong and the 40-year-old woman, Khiew Sin Kian, who is also the complainant in the case, had a dispute prior to the incident.

Yesterday, the woman claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here to a charge of committing mischief by using a piece of wood to smash a car belonging to Wong.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali released her on RM2,000 cash bail and one local surety. Case management was fixed on May 9, 2023.

Khiew was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of between one and five years, or with a fine, or both, upon conviction.

She allegedly committed the offence at a house at Mile 5, Jalan Semeba, around 12.50am on Feb 17, 2023.

The loss experienced by Wong due to the damage amounted to RM13,624.40.