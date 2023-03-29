Hasten entry process for foreign workers and not just from Indonesia, Sarawak Timber Association urges govt

KUCHING (March 29): The Sarawak Timber Association (STA) is urging the state government to expedite the entry process of foreign workers for the timber industry and not only from Indonesia, but other source countries.

Its chairman Dato Henry Lau said the recruitment of the workers, including from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, has to be accelerated due to the urgent need for manpower in the industry.

“Sarawak’s policy to only recruit workers from Indonesia has compounded the issue of shortage of general workers, a situation that if left unaddressed could jeopardise Sarawak’s reputation in the sustainability and continuity of production for export.

“These, along with other pressing issues faced by the industry were highlighted to Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister in Premier of Sarawak Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) in a dialogue session in April 2022,” he said in his ‘Report on the Workings of STA’ at the association’s annual general meeting today.

Lau, who is KTS Group managing director, pointed out that Sarawak’s timber industryhas been ‘suffering profoundly’ under various circumstances including varying policies and Covid-19 pandemic.

He said STA was gratified that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) had during the tabling of the Federal Budget 2023 on October 7 last year, proposed to extend the time limit to carry forward unabsorbed business losses for industries or sectors with long gestation periods including the forest plantation industry from 10 years to 20 years.

“However, STA is disappointed that this same proposal was not included in the revised Federal Budget tabled on February 24 this year, despite protracted efforts by STA in appealing to the relevant ministers and their ministries,” he said.

On another note, Lau said STA has raised its concern on the European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR) through the Malaysian Timber Association in August 2022.

“The position paper from the Malaysian timber industry criticises, among many others, the absence of dialogue between the EU and producer countries, definitions used and the lack of respect for other countries’ sovereignty.

“The industry is dismayed that certified timber and timber products cannot enter the EU directly under the Regulation,” he said.

In this respect, Lau said the association is grateful that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Serii Fadillah Yusof, and his ministry has shown great concern that the EUDR will create another trade barrier on selected commodities including timber on the pretext that these commodities causes deforestation and forest degradation.

“Our country is joining forces with other countries in countering this negative campaign and demanding fairer treatments, which we hope will deter other countries from following suit,” he said.