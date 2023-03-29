Issues on foreign labour, Malay reserve land among focus of Dewan Rakyat sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 29): Issues on foreign labour and the original extent of the Malay Reserve Land in the Peninsula are expected to be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan) will pose a question to the Minister of Human Resources seeking the list of all the ongoing negotiations, completed ones and those still in the process, with potential countries to supply labour to the country.

The question will be raised during the oral question and answer session. Chow also seeks to know the number of workers that are expected to be brought in and the length of time needed to overcome the current labour shortage.

Another question to the Minister of Human Resources is by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) on whether the government will formulate a clear, concrete and consistent policy in tackling the problem of labour shortage, while at the same time ensuring the availability of jobs for Malaysians and preventing the influx of foreigners, especially illegal immigrants.

There will also be a question to the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change by Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (PN-Maran) regarding Malay reserve land.

Ismail wants to know the original size of Malay reserve land in states where the area is decreasing and the government’s plan to overcome the problem.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) will also ask the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change about the country’s progress in becoming a Carbon Neutral country by 2050, which is also contained in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The question and answer session will be followed by the tabling of the Sexual Offences Against Children (Amendment) Bill 2023 for the second reading. – Bernama