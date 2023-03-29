KPDN raids house in Matang for selling suspected subsidised cooking oil on Facebook

KUCHING (March 29): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak has seized 1,258kg of suspected subsidised cooking oil in polybags worth RM3,145 at a house in Matang recently.

KPDN Sarawak enforcement chief Mohd Faiz Mohd Yusuf in a statement today said the trader’s modus operandi was to sell the subsidised items via Facebook.

“The trader has been committing the act from his home since early this year and has allegedly infringed Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 in regards of the location of the items and terms of his trade licence,” he said, adding that the raid was carried out after a public tip-off and a two week’s surveillance.

KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin meanwhile said the case will be investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which provides for a fine of not more than RM2 million (for organisation) and a fine of up to RM1 million (for individual) upon conviction.

“The fine will be increased to RM5 million and RM3 million respectively for second and subsequent conviction,” he said.

The Act, he added, provides penalties for individual offenders at a jail term of up to three years, upon conviction.

The public can provide tip-offs or lodge their complaints to KPDN Sarawak via WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or 019-8488000.