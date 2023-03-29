Kuching cops looking for Indonesian man to assist in probe into eatery robbery

KUCHING (March 29): Police are currently looking for an Indonesian man to assist in the investigation into a robbery at an eatery in Jalan Petanak here at 7.15pm on Sunday.

Kuching chief police ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the man being sought is identified as Rizal, who is in his 20s.

“Members of the public who have any information on the man should come forward and cooperate with the police.

“They can channel information to investigating officer Insp Elvin Manjian at 012-8989877 or contact any of the nearest police stations,” he said.

Ahsmon said the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, according to a source, an elderly man, who is in his 60s, suffered serious injuries after he was believed to have been robbed in the incident.