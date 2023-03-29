Len Talif: Croc numbers in S’wak still high despite issuance of culling permits

KUCHING (March 29): Nearly 100 permits for the culling of crocodiles in Sarawak have been issued so far, says Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

However, he said even though culling the reptiles is allowed in the state, the reduction in their numbers is negligible and this, according to him, means that the population of the reptile is ‘still huge’.

“Because the crocodile population in Sarawak is getting bigger, we have brought down the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) from Schedule 1 to Schedule 2.

“This meant that before this, we could not catch and kill crocodiles, and sell the meat or skin either for the local market or for export.

“But after we brought it (CITES) down from Schedule 1 to Schedule 2, any crocodile caught and killed can be sold to both the local and overseas markets,” he told a press conference at his office in Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.

Len Talif was asked to comment on the appearance of crocodiles in public places like roads and drains of late.

On a related matter, he said as a way to reduce the number of cases of crocodiles attacking humans and at the same time, to sustain conservation efforts, the state government is planning to have a crocodile sanctuary programme.

He said some sections of rivers where a high number of crocodiles had been found, had been identified as possible areas that could be turned into sanctuaries for the species.

“Such sanctuaries would be completely out of bounds for any member of the public. We have identified the rivers and the sections to be made as sanctuaries.

“We would move the wild crocodiles to these sanctuaries so that they would not be a danger to the public,” he said.