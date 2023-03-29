Liew to look into alleged sale of shark fins in KK markets

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 29): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew is looking into several issues which have been highlighted recently.

The most recent one was on the allegation that shark fins were still being sold openly in markets here.

“I have not had the opportunity to verify this allegation with the relevant authorities. Today I will speak to the Wildlife Department director about this matter,” she said when asked to comment on viral photos of shark fins being sold in the markets in the state capital.

Liew pointed out that the law has banned harvesting of shark fins and it is not served in Sabah eateries anymore.

“The vendors (in the market) themselves know that this is not allowed. Let me verify with the director,” she said when met by reporters after officiating the launching ceremony of the 15th anniversary of the publication of “The Environmental Magazine” and the Sabah Nature Photography Exhibition being held at Kota Kinabalu High School on Wednesday.

Sabah Shark Protection Association conservationist Adderick Chong has again called for a total ban on shark hunting and finning in Sabah after tourists pointed out that shark fins are being sold openly along Sinsuran sidewalks.

Chong said that tourists want to see marine diversity in local waters and not along the streets of Kota Kinabalu.

“This cannot go on. Sabah must ban all shark hunting and finning, not just for certain shark species,” he said on Wednesday.

He said the photos of dried shark fins were taken by dismayed tourists on March 24 and were highlighted to their tour operators.

On the issue of the air-condition and dirty toilets in the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Liew said that she had checked with the airport authorities and was informed that they are doing their best and hope to have the air conditioners repaired by next week.

“This situation with the airport not having air conditioning is very annoying and unfortunate,” she said.

On complaints on the condition of the toilets in the airport, Liew said she was made to understand that there has been an improvement in the condition of the women’s toilets.

“I suggest that all the toilets have separate areas for wet and dry toilets. Not only the airport but also other places like shopping malls and public areas. The Immigration counters are now lit up and open till 10pm,” she said.

On the issue of cleanliness in the city which she personally raised up, Liew said she was invited by City Hall to attend a meeting by the street development board on Thursday.

“They said they will explain what happened but to be fair, we cannot rely solely on City Hall as this is about cleanliness and tidiness in the city. The shop owners and residents also have the responsibility too. This must be improved,” Liew stressed.