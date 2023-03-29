Lo: Tan Kai is new MPP chairman

KUCHING (March 29): Tan Kai of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has been appointed as the new Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

Outgoing chairman Lo Khere Chiang said Tan would be sworn in on April 1 after confirming that his term as MPP chairman would not be extended after 12 years.

In that respect, Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim also revealed that his term as MPP deputy chairman will also not be extended, as he will be replaced by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Batu Kitang branch chairman Abang Ismawi Abang Ali.

Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman, said he needs to focus on serving his constituents which he has represented since 2016.

“I am going to serve my constituents even better. I am going to give 100 per cent of my time to my constituency.

“Last time, I had to give my time to the Padawan Municipal Council. But now I give my time to my Batu Kitang constituency. I shall still be around and help MPP when there is a need.

“Many people have come to see me, not just from Batu Kitang. And they will continue to come and see me no doubt about that. I shall continue to provide the service even though I am not on this chair,” he said.

He said he would be at his Batu Kitang Service Centre in Mile 6 here most of the time now.

“That will be my new office,” he said.

Lo had earlier read out a farewell speech, in which he thanked Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and all his predecessors, as well as Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian for the trust and confidence in him to be the MPP chairman since June 2010.

“Twelve years ago, I was given this great honour and opportunity to serve Padawan (council) as chairman. Today, I wish to thank all of you who have allowed me this extended opportunity to serve you, and I wish to thank you for your support and trust that has allowed Padawan to become a finer and a more beautiful and harmonious place,” he said in his speech.

On the swearing-in ceremony on April 1, he said it would take place at the MPP headquarters at 10am.

He said 12 of the present councillors would be retained, while 20 would be new faces.

Ahmad, who was sworn in as Senator on Aug 8 last year, was also recently elected as vice president of Malaysian Senators Council for the term 2023-2026.