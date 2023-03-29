Mayor: MBKS will not shirk from responsibility to upkeep city

KUCHING (March 29): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will not shy away from its responsibilities of maintaining a proper upkeep of the city with cooperation from all parties, said mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee also said any complaints related to the maintenance of the city should be made through proper channels to seek a more effective and faster resolution.

“The council will never run away from our responsibilities and whatever that we are doing, it’s part of our jobs and duties but the comments targeting us must be fair,” he said when inspecting a newly refurbished basketball court next to Mayor Song Swee Guan Park, Tabuan Jaya here yesterday.

Wee also stressed that all parties must make efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the city and it should not be the sole responsibility of the council to promote a clean and healthy city.

“Please condemn those who tend to litter around the city and not directing the criticism at the council only for not carrying out rubbish collection quick enough. If you keep on throwing and we keep on collecting, the issue will never end. So, we don’t encourage such practice by the public,” he said.

Moreover, Wee said the council will continue to support any activities or plans that promote healthy lifestyle in the society.