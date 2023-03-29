Minister: DBKU does not mind having many Ramadan bazaars as long as food waste managed well

KUCHING (March 29): The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) does not mind having many Ramadan bazaars in its area as long as operators can come up with the best method in managing food waste, said Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications (Utilities) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“DBKU gives flexibility to certain parties, especially associations or hawker groups to hold bazaars in their respective areas and with more bazaars, there will be more food stalls and with more stalls there will be more food waste.

“That however wont be an issue if the bazaar’s management can regulate proper waste management,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also minister in charge of DBKU.

He was speaking to reporters when met after officiating at an event hosted by the Islamic Council of Sarawak (MIS) at the Islamic Complex Hall today.

He added that the number of Ramadan bazaars under DBKU’s jurisdiction this year has increased even though the council only provides three locations. They are in Satok, Semarak and Sukma Ria areas.

Earlier, Dr Abdul Rahman, during the event, revealed that more than 1,500 registered mosque and surau committees throughout Sarawak received donations from the MIS.

According to him, the donation involved an allocation of approximately RM1.54 million and for this contribution, each registered mosque and surau received RM1,000.

“The same goes for 450 cemetery committees who each receive the same amount,” he said.

Before speaking to reporters, he had officiated an event to present the donation from MIS to various mosques, suraus and Islamic cemeteries in the Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions at the same hall.