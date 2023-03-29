Wednesday, March 29
Miri APM personnel help send man who suffers sprained ankle to hospital

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
APM personnel carrying the man before being transported to Columbia Asia Hospital.

MIRI (March 29): A four-member Civil Defence Force (APM) team was despatched to Boulevard Commercial Centre here to help send a 28-year-old man, who complained of sprained ankle after falling onto the roadside near a staircase at a hypermarket here to a private hospital last night.

Miri APM said they received a call from the public at 7.45pm.

“Upon arrival, the team met with the 42-year-old complainant who told them that he saw the victim falling in front of the hypermarket and immediately contacted APM for help to treat the victim.

“The team who found the man conscious and complained of pain on his right ankle then proceeded give early treatment at the scene before sending him to Columbia Asia Hospital in an ambulance,” it said.

The operation ended at 8.16pm after the man was handed over to the hospital.

