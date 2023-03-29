Padawan cops nab three suspected car thieves

KUCHING (March 29): Police in Kota Padawan near here have arrested three suspected car thieves at the 10th Mile market on Tuesday.

According to Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the suspects aged between 32 and 36 were nabbed around 5.15pm, and each has past criminal records involving drugs.

“All the suspects were arrested under Section 379A(1) and 511 of the Penal Code.

“They will also undergo urine tests during their remand period,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal said among items seized during the arrests was a black Chevrolet car.

Members of the public with information about the suspects can also come forward to the police to help with the investigation.

It is understood that two of the suspects were previously nabbed by members of the public for attempting to steal the wheels of a car in Mile 10.

They were then ordered to reinstall the wheels of the car.

The suspects were said to be unsatisfied that they were caught, and went back to the scene to cause disturbance.

However, a police report was made which later led to the arrest of three suspects.