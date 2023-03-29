Padawan Municipal Council named top local authority in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 29): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has been named the top among all the local authorities in Sarawak, said its outgoing chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

In his farewell speech during a press conference at the MPP headquarters today, he said this was according to the recently released assessment conducted by the Federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

“MPP has secured a five-star rating and has scored a total of 95.69 points out of 100. Second is the Miri City Council with 94.58 points.

“I am also proud to announce that MPP has also won the Gold award for the Local Authorities Category in Premier Sarawak Environmental Award 2022.

“I think we deserve to give ourselves a big hand for all our hard work,” he said.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, will make way for the new MPP chairman, Tan Kai, who will be sworn in on April 1.

He also said that since appointed as MPP chairman on June 21 in 2010, he did not just sit in his office as he tried, to the best of his ability, to engage with as many people as possible in the community.

“It has become a personal responsibility, a responsibility I took seriously from day one. This is something I will look back on fondly because I had the chance to help and look after the wellbeing of some, if not all of you here in Padawan.

“I hope the positive changes in Padawan will continue to flourish under the new chairmanship. As I pass this baton, I hope the chairman elect will continue to run with it and I will do what I can to support him in that effort,” he said.

Lo pointed out during his tenure as MPP chairman, he has come to realize the significance of aligning the council’s roles and responsibilities with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

He said MPP’s efforts towards waste upcycling and reducing carbon footprint have contributed towards achieving these global goals, and he believed that sustainability will continue to be a crucial aspect of MPP’s mission.

He revealed MPP has also received the JCI (Junior Chamber International) Sustainable Development Awards (SDA) worthy of mention, such as the JCI award for Sustainable Cities and Communities with the topic Smart Traffic Light System in 2021.

In 2020, MPP received a JCI award for No Poverty with the topic House Repair For The Poor Programme (SDG Goals No 1) while the previous year MPP received the Best of the Best award for Responsible Consumption & Production with the topic Green Market, Green Community (SDG Goals No 12)

“I wish to thank my hard working colleagues at MPP with whom I have had the privilege to work with all these years. They gave of their time and devotion in countless initiatives.

“All these achievements are not mine, rather they are yours and all my fellow colleagues. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. These achievements are really a combined joint effort by all levels of society,” he said.

According to Lo again, the increase of commercial and residential numbers in MPP means a growth of fiscal strength as well.

With this growth, he said the council needs to make sure there is positive growth of community spaces.