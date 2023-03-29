Psychiatric patients to learn car washing

KOTA KINABALU (March 29): Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang on Wednesday launched a Semi Auto Car Wash Project as one of its psychosocial rehabilitation activities for psychiatric patients.

The project is a collaboration between Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang, Board of Visitors and KK Auto Detailer Sdn Bhd.

Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang director Dr Ahmad Qabil Khalib said rehabilitation process will allow patients to learn new skills in order for them to be ready for employment once discharged from the hospital.

“We are currently starting this project with five patients who will be training under KK Auto Detailer Sdn Bhd at the hospital’s parking lot, washing the staff’s cars.

“Once they are well trained, we will be giving the opportunity to members of the public to be part of this project,” he said.

Visitors Board chairperson Dr Catherine Soo said the project is one of the board’s initiatives to look after the patients’ welfare.

“We believe this project is very suitable because it has many benefits not only for rehabilitation but also giving them new skills that can be used for employment or even entrepreneurship once they are discharged.

“We also hope to open this service to members of the public in order to reduce stigma towards psychiatric hospital,” she said.

The Semi Auto Car Wash Project is expected to open to the public by middle of the year, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.